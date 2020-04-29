Irrfan Khan Dead, Bollywood Legend & ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Star Dies At 53

Irrfan Khan, the Bollywood legend who rose to international fame for his supporting roles in films such as Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World, has died. The award-winning actor passed away at a Mumbai, India hospital after being admitted for a colon infection, CNN reports. He was 53 years old.

A statement released by the late actor’s publicist said: “It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.”

Khan’s death came one week after his mother’s death.

He is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and sons, Babil and Ayan.

Khan Appeared In More Than 100 Films

Khan was a veteran character actor in Bollywood films, including Haasil, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar and Haider. He made his screen debut in the Academy Award-nominated 1988 drama Salaam Bombay!

In addition to his long list of Indian cinema credits, Khan was best known for his role as the police inspector in the 2009 movie Slumdog Millionaire. He also played the park executive Masrani in Jurassic World, and appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man, Inferno, and Life of Pi.

He Had Been Battling Health Issues For 2 Years

In 2018, Khan revealed that he had been diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor. He spent months in the U.K. undergoing treatment for the cancer, according to the Associated Press.

“My health issues came out of nowhere,” Khan told Gulf News. earlier this year. “Yes, I took a break and yes I am hopeful to come back.”

The actor made his return to Bollywood with the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, a father-daughter drama helmed by top Bollywood director Homi Adjania. The famed director put the film on hold for 18 months to wait for Khan to recover.

Khan caught up with his Angrezi Medium co-stars in a Zoom call just 10 days before his death.