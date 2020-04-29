Tarsha Whitmore Snaps Sexy Selfie Wearing Nude Lingerie

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling selfie she snapped at home. Tarsha included the geotag of Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia on the post, and found a spot in her home that featured luxurious pale floors and white walls. She placed a cozy-looking white towel underneath her to make her pose more comfortable on the hard floor.

For the shot, Tarsha rocked a nude lingerie set with white trim from the brand Lounge Underwear. She made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post to show them some love.

The lingerie set was simple yet sexy. The top was a bra with triangular cups and what appeared to be no underwire. Nude cups hugged her curves, and the bra exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. White straps stretched over her shoulders, and there was white trim around the bra cups as well as a thicker white band along the bottom with the brand’s name printed in black type.

The bottoms were similar, and featured a triangular patch of nude fabric trimmed with white. The thick waistband, also with the brand’s name written in black type, stretched high over her hips in a high-cut style. The style accentuated Tarsha’s slim waist while also elongating her toned legs for a sizzling look.

She kept the rest of the look simple, adding no accessories beyond a ring on one of her fingers and a white scrunchie around her wrist.

Tarsha’s long locks cascaded down her chest in an effortless style, and she posed with her legs spread. She placed one hand on her thigh while the other held her cell phone to capture the photo.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 16,200 likes within just two hours. It also received 239 comments from her eager fans within the same time frame.

“Body goal,” one fan said with a heart emoji, captivated by Tarsha’s fit physique.

“I’m not looking at your nails. You are so beautiful,” another follower commented, referencing Tarsha’s caption.

“Always gorgeous,” one fan added.

“How are you so perfect,” another follower questioned hypothetically.

Tarsha loves to showcase her bombshell body in skimpy attire, from lingerie sets to swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a throwback snap from a vacation she took. In the shot, Tarsha perched on a large hammock that was set up over the sand just a few feet from the ocean. She rocked a minuscule orange bikini that showed off her curves, and her bronzed skin glistened in the sun and heat.