Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Teases Curvy Backside & Cleavage In Racy Outfit

Pamela Alexandra added the latest sexy snap to her large Instagram collection on Tuesday, April 28. The model often takes to the social media platform to get her 3.6 million followers’ pulses racing in skimpy outfits that emphasize her curvy figure.

In the two-part post, Pamela was featured in a light-blue strapless crop top and matching pants. The top was made of a stretchy material that hugged her busty chest and left a bit of cleavage exposed. It featured a small tie in the middle and extended to the top of her belly, leaving a swatch of tummy on display. The pants featured a similar design along the waistband and were also made of a stretchy material that clung to Pamela’s curvy legs and hips. The material opened in a bell-cut at the bottom, revealing the model’s bare feet.

Pamela had her normally dark, curly brown hair straightened, showing off a few lighter layers on top. Her hair was parted down the middle and flowed down her back to mid-waist. The model completed the look with a bit of black mascara and pink-painted lips. Her nails were painted a sparkly light pink and she wore a single red bracelet on her right wrist.

The post featured two nearly identical photos taken of the model as she sat in a chair at her dining room table. In the first photo, Pamela sat with one leg curled up under the other and one hip pushed out to the side. The position caused the waistband of the pants to slip slightly off her hips, exposing the skin around her hips and upper booty. She rested one elbow on the table and leaned into her arm with the other resting on one of her thighs. Pamela gazed towards the camera unsmiling and cocked her head to the side.

In the second photo, Pamela changed her expression and the position of her head. She smiled with closed lips, revealing the dimples in her cheeks.

In the caption of the post, Pamela asked her followers to complete her message, writing “the face you make when…”. The photos earned over 80,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments within the first day. Many of Pamela’s followers obliged her request in their comments while also complimenting her beauty and figure.

“Oh my god very beautiful,” one follower commented.

“When you know you have a amazing smile,” another Instagram user wrote, responding to Pamela’s caption.

“You’re the most perfect woman I’ve ever seen,” another fan chimed in.