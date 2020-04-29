Abby Dowse Takes A Trip To The Fridge In White Lingerie And Thigh-Highs

Abby Dowse showed off her bodacious figure in another skimpy ensemble in her latest Instagram share. The image hit her page on Wednesday and proved to be an instant hit with her 2.2 million followers.

The Australian model was captured grabbing a snack from the kitchen in the latest addition to her feed. She stood with a bottle of juice in one hand while propping the door of her white refrigerator open with the other, giving her audience a peek at the treats it had inside.

Being quarantined at home, Abby was hardly dressed up for the short excursion, though her fans still couldn’t seem to get enough of her look. She had stripped down to nothing more than a set of white lingerie from Loung Underwear that accentuated her gorgeous, allover tan. The combo was a new set from the clothing line, which the model deemed the “comfiest,” and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Abby sent pulses racing in a wireless white bra with thin straps and a thick, logo band that wrapped tight around her chest to highlight her slender frame. It boasted a scoop neckline that fell daringly low on her chest, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well on display. The garment also featured sexy mesh panels along the sides of its cups that teased another look at the model’s voluptuous assets.

The matching panties of the set had a high-cut design with the same mesh paneling along its leg openings that showcased Abby’s sculpted thighs and lean legs. She posed with her hips popped out to the side, highlighting her pert derriere that was exposed by the lingerie’s cheeky style. Meanwhile, its waistband was pulled high up on her hips to draw attention to her flat midsection and toned abs.

Abby completed her look with a pair of thigh-high tube socks and thick-framed glasses that sat on the edge of her nose. She tied her platinum tresses up in a messy bun and opted for a simple makeup look that made her striking features pop.

In the caption of her post, the stunner admitted that she had gained some weight during isolation because of all of her “extra trips to the fridge.” Her fans, however, hardly seemed to notice, and instead flocked to the comments section to shower Abby in compliments.

“Wow total perfection as always honey,” one person wrote.

“Stunning doesn’t even come close,” quipped another fan.

“Blows my mind every time just how gorgeous you are,” a third follower remarked.

“You have a fantastic body,” commented a fourth admirer.

Weight gain or not, Abby’s Instagram posts always seem to fare well with her followers. She recently dazzled them again with a scandalous selfie photo that offered a peek up her mini skirt. That post proved popular as well, earning over 26,000 likes and 527 comments to date.