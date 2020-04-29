‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Gives The Bathtub Challenge A Glam Twist

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model, Hunter McGrady, showed off her glam style in the bathtub of her home in a new Instagram share. The stunner posed for the camera and looked lovely while dripping in pearls and flaunting full, red lips.

Hunter is breathtaking in the series of two snaps. She noted the images were part of the bathtub challenge, where social media users sit in tubs to call out SeaWorld for imprisoning animals for life in an environment that feels just as confining.

The model is wearing several strands of long pearls, which add a romantic touch to her gorgeous ensemble. A long, nude-colored beaded dress adorns Hunter’s curves, the garment filling the tub and spilling out over the side. She shared in the caption of the photo that she had the dress but never wore it.

The dress has wide straps, which land squarely between her collarbone and shoulder blades. The top is full-coverage, with a light taupe material that has a delicate overlay of silver beading that gives it shimmer and style perfect for a formal event. Or, in Hunter’s case, sitting in her bathtub drinking red wine.

The model went for an Old Hollywood glamorous style in the snaps. She is wearing a full makeup application, including dramatic red lipstick. On her eyes are black sunglasses, and her long blond hair is styled into a cute topknot for the pic.

In the second shot, Hunter is leaning seductively over the side of the bathtub. Here you can see the delicate beading on the straps of her gown. Each line of stones ends with a gorgeous rhinestone at its bottom. The model’s pearl necklace falls between her breasts as she holds onto the side of the bath with her left arm, her right hand on her cheek. Hunter is gazing directly into the camera in the style of a silver screen siren of yesteryear.

Fans liked the post over 14,500 times and added comments of love, support, and admiration for the beautiful model and Sports Illustrated superstar.

“Very ‘like a virgin’ Madonna-esque!” remarked one fan, commenting on the similar looks between Hunter and the pop superstar’s overall style from the 1980s.

“You look energetic, strong, and confident and gorgeous to boot!” said a second social media user.

“Beautiful! Wow! love the dress and makeup! You are a queen,” remarked a third follower.

“OKAY that dress is fabulous, need to see the whole thing!” exclaimed a fourth fan.