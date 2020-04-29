‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Gives The Bathtub Challenge A Glam Twist

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model, Hunter McGrady, showed off her glam style in the bathtub of her home in a new Instagram share. The stunner posed for the camera and looked lovely while dripping in pearls and flaunting full, red lips.

Hunter is breathtaking in the series of two snaps. She noted the images were part of the bathtub challenge, where social media users sit in tubs to call out SeaWorld for imprisoning animals for life in an environment that feels just as confining.

The model is wearing several strands of long pearls, which add a romantic touch to her smoking hot ensemble. A long, nude-colored beaded dress adorns Hunter’s curves, the garment filling the tub and spilling out over the side. She shared in the caption of the photo that she had the dress but never wore it so she decided to use it for the quarantine challenge.

The dress has wide straps atop her shoulders, which land squarely between her collarbone and shoulder blades. The top is full-coverage, with a nude-colored material that has a delicate overlay of silver beading that enhances the garment, giving it shimmer and style that is perfect for a formal event. Or in Hunter’s case, sitting in her bathtub drinking red wine.

The model went for an Old Hollywood glamorous style in the snap. She is wearing a full makeup application, including dramatic red lipstick. On her eyes are black sunglasses and her long blond hair is styled into a cute top knot for the pic.

In the second shot, Hunter is leaning seductively over the side of the bathtub. Here you can see the delicate beading on the straps of her gown as they cascade over her shoulders. Each line of stones ends with a gorgeous rhinestone at its bottom. The model’s pearl necklace falls between her breasts as she holds on to the side of the bath with her left arm, her right hand on her cheek. Hunter is gazing directly into the camera in the fashion of a silver screen siren of yesteryear.

Fans liked the image over 14,500 times and posted comments of love, support, and admiration for the beautiful model and Sports Illustrated superstar.

“Very ‘like a virgin’ Madonna-esque!” remarked one fan, commenting on the similar looks between Hunter and the pop superstar’s overall style from the 1980s.

“You look energetic, strong, and confident and gorgeous to boot!” said a second social media user.

“Beautiful! Wow! love the dress and makeup! You are a queen,” remarked a third follower.

“OKAY that dress is fabulous, need to see the whole thing!” exclaimed a fourth fan.