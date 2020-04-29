Pamela Alexandra Wears Low-Cut Romper & Struts Down The Street In Slow-Motion Video

Pamela Alexandra took to popular social media site Instagram earlier this week to share a video clip of herself strutting down the street in a low-cut romper.

In the video, Pamela wore a tight-fitting, baby-blue romper. The outfit included short sleeves and shorts that ended mid-thigh. The romper featured a ribbed texture and included a tie around the waist that was fastened with a metal buckle. A scooped neckline dipped down to the model’s cleavage, teasing plenty of skin on her chest. A zipper extending from the waist through the bodice was left slightly open at the top. The romper hugged the model’s enviable curves and accentuated her narrow waist and curvy hips and backside.

For footwear, Pamela chose a pair of blue high heels that featured a tie wrapping around her ankles and lower calves. The heels gave her several inches of height, elongating her curvy legs. Pamela’s brown curls flowed loose around her face and down her shoulders and back. She accessorized with several necklaces and a pair of stud earrings and showed off a set of white nails as she walked. The model completed the sexy look with a bit of eye makeup, blush, and lip gloss.

The video was filmed on a city street with several buildings and cars making up the background. Pamela began several yards back from the camera with her arms placed on her lower back. Shooting a smile towards the camera, Pamela shifted her gaze down to the ground and began walking. The slow-motion film captured every movement of her body, including the sway of her hips as she walked with one leg crossing over the other.

As Pamela made her way closer to the camera, she turned her head to the side and began laughing, showing off her famed smile. When she reached the cameraman, she gave a twirl to show off the backside of the romper and her ample booty.

Pamela’s video earned over 35,000 likes and more than 1,250 comments within the first couple of days. Many of her 3.6 million followers took to the comments section to gush over her enviable physique and compliment her outfit.

“Best video MADE EVER,” one follower wrote enthusiastically, adding several heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“You look super healthy,” another Instagram user complimented.

“Love that color blue on you,” yet one more adoring fan chimed in.

The Instagram model is known for her photos and videos that put her curvy figure on display in a variety of racy and skimpy outfits, ranging from bikinis to jumpsuits and dresses. Pamela rarely skips a day when it comes to delighting her followers with a new post.