Kate Hudson Admits She Would Have Dated ‘Almost Famous’ Co-Star Jimmy Fallon Had He Asked Her

On Monday, Kate Hudson chatted with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon during an online segment of the series. The two reminisced about their time together on the set of the 2000 film Almost Famous, in which they co-starred. According to Extra, Kate revealed to him that she would have dated him back then had he asked her.

“Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move I would have totally gone there,” revealed the actress.

Jimmy appeared shocked by her admission.

“Yes, of course! I remember thinking to myself, like, ‘Why has Jimmy never made a move?’ And then I just kind of realized, ‘Oh, he’s not into me like that.’ I was just like ‘Okay, well whatever.’ And so, then I met Chris [Robinson].”

Kate then added that if they had ended up going on a date, their lives could be completely different right now.

In December, during a game, Jimmy admitted to Birds of Prey actress Margot Robbie that he could have dated Kate when they worked together on Almost Famous but never took his chance. His admission got back to Kate and she brought it up on her recent Tonight Show interview.

Even though both actors confessed that they would have dated at the time, they both agreed that things worked out for the best.

“Everything turned out perfectly,” said the host.

Funnily enough, the 45-year-old was present when Kate met her former husband, Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes. The article says he even loaned her a few of their CDs.

Kate and Chris were married from 2000 to 2007 before getting divorced. They had one son together named Ryder, who is now 16-years-old. Jimmy is married to Nancy Juvonen. The couple has two daughters together, Winnie and Frances.

Funnily enough, Kate’s confession is not the first time an actress has said former Saturday Night Live cast member had a chance to date her in the past. In 2015, Nicole Kidman told Jimmy she had a huge crush on him but did not believe he had any interest in her, per Entertainment Weekly. She admitted to thinking he might have been gay.

On social media, many users found the revelation to be hilarious. Dozens of people joked that they were surprised by how many famous women previously had crushes on the talk show host. A few people said that the conversation was disrespectful to his wife.

“First Nicole Kidman and now Kate Hudson? I hope somebody is checking on Jimmy for depression or his wife doesn’t red-rum him in quarantine,” tweeted one user.