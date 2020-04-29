Niece Waidhofer Poses Provocatively In An Outfit That Shows Off Her Booty, Talks Astrology

Instagram sensation Niece Waidhofer shared a provocative new pic with her 1.8 million followers yesterday. In the snap, she wore a sexy black bodysuit while sitting on her knees.

Niece showed off her famously perky rear end, which was left bare by the thong bottom of her one-piece. Her revealing outfit also exposed her plunging cleavage.

The model set her camera a few feet in front of her and clasped her hands in her lap while kneeling on hardwood flooring. She made a coy facial expression into the camera.

Aside from her sexy outfit, Niece left her long dark hair loose, allowing it to cascade down her backside. She paired her styled hair with a face full of makeup. She opted for her usual smokey eye look.

In her lengthy caption, she talked about once “accidentally” chatting with a guy who was a firm believer in astrology. According to Niece, he asked her to download a horoscope app so that he could compare their astrological signs.

“And to be honest we did end up clashing, but it was probably because I roasted him so hard for f*cking saying that, not because of my date of birth,” she joked.

She concluded her multi-paragraph caption by recapping the way their conversation went and how he blocked her from sending him any more direct messages.

Niece also made a few Lord of the Rings jokes and puns in her caption and chose “Middle Earth” as her Instagram geotag.

As per usual, Niece’s new pic became an instant hit with her devoted fan base. People flocked to her comments section to remark on her hourglass figure and to input their thoughts on her disdain for astrology. Dozens of users agreed with her, while a few defended the guy in question.

Her photo wound up accumulating close to 89,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments.

“I’m sorry I’m asparagus and you’re capri sun. We’re not compatible,” joked one person.

“Always funny when someone asks what sign i am after getting along for days or weeks…like tf does it matter?” asked a second fan, prefacing their comment with multiple laughing emoji.

“Can’t believe someone would willingly not talk to a woman as gorgeous as you…” wrote a third user.

