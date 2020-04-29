Keith Urban Gushes Over Wife Nicole Kidman: ‘I Definitely Married Up’

Keith had some sweet words about his wife of almost 14 years.

Keith Urban had nothing but praise for his wife Nicole Kidman as he adorably gushed over the Big Little Lies actress in a new interview. The country star opened up about their marriage of almost 14 years and revealed how his wife has influenced his music as he admitted that he believes he “married up.”

Keith — who showed off a bizarre new look when he unveiled his unique quarantine hair on social media last week — made the sweet confessions while recently speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1’s At Home with Apple Music where he said that being with Nicole has taught him how to be more fearless, particularly when it comes to his music.

“What I’ve learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist,” Keith said, per Today, adding that Nicole has taught him not to question things so much.

“Her whole thing is like, ‘Oh I’m interested in that. I’m going to go over there,'” the former American Idol judge added ahead of their 14th anniversary in June, noting that the mother of his two children never questions if she can do something and tends to just go straight into things headfirst.

“She just goes towards something and I’m like, ‘Can you do that?’ She goes, ‘I don’t know, but I’m interested in that.’ That fearlessness, and it’s actually not even fearlessness. Fear doesn’t come into it. It’s only curiosity. It’s pure curiosity. She just goes without questioning it.”

“I definitely married up,” Keith then gushed, adding that his wife has had a particularly “big impact” on his music over the past five or six years.

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer also admitted that despite him being the musician in the family, it’s actually Nicole who helps him to find a lot of new good music to listen to. He shared that she doesn’t care too much when it comes to the artist or genre and tends to listen to whatever she likes regardless.

“Nic turns me on to a lot of good music,” he said, adding that his wife has “great taste in music.”

The Australian twosome — who are parents to two daughters, 11-year-old Sunday Rose and 9-year-old Faith Margaret — have certainly made no secret of their love over the past 14 years and regularly gush over each other both in public and on social media.

It was Nicole’s turn to share some sweet words about her husband back in February. In an adorable Valentine’s Day post shared to Instagram, she described Keith as being her “Valentine forever.”