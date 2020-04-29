Jinger Duggar Shares Words Of Love For Husband Jeremy: ‘Marriage Is A Beautiful Reality’

Her statement sent fans into a tizzy.

Jinger Duggar shared words of love for her husband Jeremy Vuolo in the caption of a new Instagram share. The couple is pictured together looking tenderly at one another. The television star called marriage “a beautiful reality” and spoke about how the couple’s souls were joined together in a romantic statement that sent fans into a tizzy.

The Counting On star appears happy and content in the photo, almost glowing as she gazes lovingly into the eyes of her handsome husband. Her blond hair is worn just past her shoulders and softly curled at the bottom. She is wearing little makeup on her face. Her smile is large and bright.

Jinger wore a pretty pink sweater in the pic, pairing it with a stunning gold necklace. Her left arm is wrapped protectively around Jeremy’s shoulder, and her other is holding onto the bicep of his right arm.

Jeremy, who wears a white T-shirt and denim jacket in the photo, is looking adoringly at his wife.

Several fans believe that the twosome is the most in love of all the married Duggar children. While this statement is an opinion and not fact, it appears many viewers of the series and followers of the family on social media believe their feelings hold true.

“I feel this couple is the most in luv out of all the other Duggars,” shared one social media user, whose comment generated almost 100 likes.

“The two of you genuinely seem very happy. I love it when you show life isn’t perfect but you make it work,” remarked a second fan.

“They still have the newlyweds glow even though they been married for a while,” stated a third fan.

The couple, who have been wed almost four years, has endured several major life upheavals during their relationship. Jinger and Jeremy have moved twice since they tied the knot in November 2016 in the Duggar’s home state of Arkansas. Although Jinger admitted in the past on several episodes of Counting On that these changes made her lonely at times, she is committed to her marriage and the happiness of her immediate family.

At the time of their nuptials, Jeremy was working as a pastor at Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas. He and Jinger had a long-distance relationship in the one year from the time they met until they wed. Once Jeremy put a ring on it, Jinger moved almost 750 miles away from her close-knit clan to Laredo to make a home with Jeremy. In March 2019, Jeremy and Jinger announced they were moving to Los Angeles, California, with daughter Felicity so Jeremy could pursue graduate studies at the Master’s Seminary, pulling the couple over 1,500 miles further away from the Duggar clan.