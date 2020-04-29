Adrienne Barbeau, 74, Says She’d Love To Be The New ‘Maude’ In TV Reboot

The actress played Maude's daughter, Carol, on the original CBS sitcom nearly 50 years ago.

Adrienne Barbeau says she would love the chance to be the new Maude. The actress, who played Carol Traynor on the original Norman Lear TV sitcom from 1972 to 1978, recently teased that it feels like a good time for Bea Arthur’s outspoken feminist character to make a comeback.

“I’d love to be the new Maude,” Barbeau said, according to Page Six. “Maude was all about women’s rights. Seeing Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman, I thought it’s an incredible moment to be a woman. Maybe I was an early one fighting the battles. But this is a good time.”

Barbeau, who at age 74 is a quarter-century older than Arthur was when she debuted her Emmy-winning role of Maude Findley at age 50, also noted that if she can’t play her TV mom’s iconic character, she has another suggestion.

“If not me as Maude, then Tracey Ullman comes to mind,” she said. “I’m impressed with her work. Bea Arthur’s tough to follow, but Tracey could do it.”

It’s not a surprise that Barbeau is interested in revisiting Maude. In an interview with the website CrypticRock, the actress — who has appeared in Escape from New York,Creepshow, and a slew of TV and movie roles in a career that spans five decades — said Maude was “absolutely the best job” she could ever have asked for.

“Everything about it was ideal,” she said. “I was so proud to be part of something socially relevant and vital.”

Maude was groundbreaking when it aired on CBS in the 1970s. The All in the Family spinoff tackled controversial topics such as prescription drug use, alcoholism, domestic violence, and suicide. In 1972, Maude had an abortion two months before Roe v. Wade was passed across the country. It was Barbeau’s character who convinced her mom to have the procedure. In real life, Barbeau gave birth to twin boys at age 51.

While there have long been rumors of a possible Maude reboot, in 2018, show creator Norman Lear told Deadline he has “no intention” of doing All In The Family or Maude again. Since that time, the television legend has given his blessing to two Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials that featured remakes of classic All in the Family, Good Times, and The Jeffersons episodes.

Barbeau is the only living original main cast member from Maude. Arthur, who won an Emmy Award for the role in 1977, died in 2009, and co-star Bill Macy (Walter Findlay) passed away last October. The classic CBS sitcom also featured Conrad Bain, Rue McClanahan, Esther Rolle, and more.