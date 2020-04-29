Carrie Underwood Shows Off Toned Legs In Bright Blue Leggings: ‘Outdoor Workouts Are A Must!’

Carrie showed off her fit body outside.

Carrie Underwood gave fans a glimpse at her uber toned legs during a socially distanced outdoor workout this week. The country superstar took to Instagram on April 28 to share a snap of herself staying fit and healthy amid the current lockdown while she urged her followers to get outdoors for an exercise session when the sun’s shining.

The gorgeous new snap of the mom of two appeared to show her in her garden in Tennessee where she sat down on a patch of black tiles surrounded by grass.

Carrie kept things colorful on her bottom half as she slipped into a pair of skintight bright blue sports leggings which perfectly showed off her toned leg muscles and flashed her bare ankles.

The “Southbound” singer paired the leggings with a slightly baggy dark gray t-shirt with a floral print along the bottom and a slight split up the side as she flashed her muscly and tanned arms.

Carrie kept things matching with a pair of dark sneakers and tied her signature blond locks away from her face in two cute pigtails.

She kept her makeup a little more natural and rocked a light pink lip with minimal eyeliner while her skin glowed.

The star’s clothing pieces were taken from her own athleisure line, as she tagged the official Instagram account of her Dick’s Sporting Good’s range, Calia by Carrie Underwood, in the post.

Carrie shot out a happy smile to the camera while she sat down on the floor with her right foot on the floor and her left leg bent underneath it. The stunning blue sky stretched into the distance behind her above a collection of trees.

In the caption, the star — who recently shared an adorable look at how her husband and kids have been spending lockdown together via social media — urged her 9.6 million followers to head outside for their daily exercise time, writing that working out outside is “a must!”

The gorgeous photo has received more than 206,000 likes and over 940 comments in the first 16 hours since she shared it.

Plenty of impressed Instagram users shared their thoughts on the stunning new photo in the comments section.

“Radiant Queen,” one fan commented with a sparkle emoji.

“A very good picture of you‼️ I hope all is going well with your family, stay safe‼️” another person commented.

“You’re so gorgeous!!” a third comment read with a blue heart.

Carrie often gives fans glimpses at her fit and toned body during her daily workouts via social media.

Earlier this month, a snap shared to Instagram by the official account of her fitness app, titled Fit52, showed the star while she got a workout in with a pair of large weights.