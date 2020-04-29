Pregnant Katy Perry Admits She’s Had ‘Horrible’ Days In Lockdown: ‘I’m Grateful I’m Not Giving Birth Tomorrow’

Katy's opening up about the days she's wanted to 'cry' in lockdown.

Katy Perry has spoken out about how she’s spending her time in lockdown while pregnant with her first child. This week, the star got very candid about how she’s handling the current coronavirus outbreak as she admitted that she’s had some “horrible” days at home where she’s just wanted to cry, but is also grateful for all the extra time she’s getting to spend with her family.

“I’m used to jet-setting around and being really busy, now I feel we’ve laid a new foundation within our family, there’s a bond that’s even stronger,” the “365” singer said while speaking to Extra, admitting that she’s also found herself get “highly annoyed” while in “close quarters” with her family as she self-isolates with her nearest and dearest, including her fiance Orlando Bloom.

“We have some horrible days where I want to cry, but I believe when we look back at this, for myself, it will be this beautiful bond that we created,” she added while chatting with Extra correspondent Renee Bargh alongside her fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan via video call.

Katy also opened up about the difficulties of being pregnant amid the current crisis, as she confessed that she’s just grateful she has a few months left in her pregnancy and won’t be giving birth in a matter of days.

“I’m doing very well, all things considered,” she said.

“There’s a lot to think of… I’m grateful that I’m not giving birth tomorrow,” Katy continued, adding that she’s taking things “one-day-at-a-time” right now and is staying “open to the unknown and exploring options.”

The star kept things glamorous on her video call, tying her hair up away from her face in a multi-colored turban with a pair of large, metallic dangling earrings. She wore what appeared to be a multi-colored striped kaftan.

Katy and Orlando confirmed that they’re expecting their first child together in March and then revealed earlier this month that they’re expecting a baby girl. Orlando is already dad to 9-year-old son Flynn with his former wife, ex-Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr.

Katy previously spoke out about how she’s hanging in amid the lockdown affecting much of the world earlier this week.

While speaking out about being home and pregnant during the crisis, the star joked to Entertainment Tonight that she was struggling with not being able to grab an alcoholic drink to get her through such an uncertain time.

She also shared that she’s found a lot of “balance” while at home as she acknowledged that she’ll probably still be spending all of her time at home once the lockdown is lifted while everyone else heads out to celebrate.