Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Sports Teal Top & Booty Shorts For Ab Workout

Lauren Simpson posted her latest home workout to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, April 28. The workout targeted the ab muscles and was the first abs circuit the fitness model had done since her surgery several weeks back.

For the workout, Lauren sported an all-teal outfit that consisted of a sports bra and booty shorts. The top included back shoulder straps with the name of the brand written in white lettering and a cut-out at the chest that teased a bit of skin. A gap between the top and bottoms left the fitness trainer’s abs exposed as she went through the exercises. The spandex shorts clung to her chiseled hips, backside, and upper thighs, extending to just below her booty. Lauren’s long, tan legs drew the eye.

Lauren chose a pair of white sneakers with gray stripes for footwear and a pair of calf-length white socks. She styled her long, platinum blond tresses up in a tidy bun perched on the top of her head and secured with a black scrunchie. Lauren completed the look with thick, black lashes, eye shadow, and pink glossy lips.

The ab workout consisted of six exercises that Lauren demonstrated in her living room. She used a gray exercise mat to protect her back from the hard floor as many of the exercises required her to lay down. The workout didn’t require any additional equipment.

The first exercise in the circuit was seated oblique side bends for 15 reps on each side. The second exercise was bird dogs, also for 15 reps. Lauren then moved into regular crunches, for a total of 20, and performed plank side lifts following that, another 20 reps on each side. The last two exercises in the circuit were plank Spidermans and plank leg lifts, both for 20 reps. In the caption of the post, Lauren encouraged her followers to complete the circuit three to four times before calling it a day.

Also in the caption, Lauren expressed her happiness at being able to get back into ab workouts after her major surgery. She added that she’s been working slowly through core rehabilitation and is progressing each week with basic movements to get stronger. While the workout wasn’t super intense, the movements were slow and controlled, allowing her to slowly strengthen her muscles.

The post earned over 15,000 likes and nearly 300 comments within the first day. The fitness model’s followers congratulated Lauren on her victory and wrote encouraging messages in the comments section.

“Love a really good controlled ab workout!,” one Instagram user commented.

“Get it girl!,” another fan wrote.