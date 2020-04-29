Model Cindy Mello Sizzles In White Lace Bra For Latest Instagram Post

Brazilian model Cindy Mello has treated her fans to frequent sultry uploads to her Instagram page while she has been stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. She posed in a beige lace bra and matching pants for her latest update.

The model who is known for her appearances in publications such as Sports Illustrated, Maxim and GQ has been eager to not only leave her house, but resume modelling shoots. Earlier this week she posted a snap from a photo shoot she did via FaceTime. The Brazilian also complained about not being able to show off her wardrobe while staying home for quarantine.

Mello opted for minimal clothing in her recent upload. The gorgeous 25-year-old posted a picture from a collaboration with well-known photographer Clint Robert. In the image, Mello stood in front of a door with glass panels. She wore her wavy brunette hair worn down,and had her mouth slightly open with a fierce look on her face.

The fashion model wore only a beige lace bra as a top. Mello had her hair hanging down over her right shoulder, and the strap of the bra exposed over her left shoulder. She wore a pair of matching beige drawstring pants as her bottoms. Mello had her body arched slightly to side and stuffed her hands into the pockets of the pants. The color of the ensemble and the dark backdrop of the door behind her helped her tanned skin stand out in the photo.

Over 49,000 of Mello’s 1 million followers showed their appreciation by hitting “like” on the provocative shot. She received more than 240 comments from fans who flooded her replies with various emoji. Multiple followers could only express how beautiful Mello looked with fire and crying-face emoji. Several complimented the Brazilian for her effortless beauty.

“You continue to bring so much beauty to life in every way possible,” an admiring fan wrote.

“Obsessed w you,” a female follower replied with two crying emoji.

“Love this shoot, you are beautiful,” another commented.

“Wahoo perfection,” one follower wrote with a praying-hands emoji.

As covered by The Inquistr, Mello posed for a steamy vintage-themed photo last week. In the black-and-white shot she wore lace bra and panties while perched on a counter top. The model showcased her figure as she slightly slouched over while holding up an old school telephone. That photograph received over 81,000 likes and 300 comments as fans tried to guess what Mello could be talking about on the phone.