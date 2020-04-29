Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Off Her Tanned Body In Small Black Bikini

Instagram model Julia Muniz showcased her slender figure in a series of photos in a small black bikini. The model and surfer uploaded the images in a 10-photo collection of pictures and outtakes from her time in quarantine.

Muniz gained notoriety as a model who is also an avid surfer. The Brazilian has spent her time during the coronavirus outbreak in a tourist surfing town – Margaret River, Australia. Spending her time there has allowed her to continue surfing and soaking up sun while practicing social distancing.

In her most recent post she included three snaps of her in a swimsuit, but also added shots of her engaged in different activities in recent weeks. The 21-year-old posted a selfie for the first image in the collage that captured her time in western Australia. She sat on the floor of her room with her long brown hair swept over to the right side of her gorgeous face. Muniz had on a thin-strapped black bikini and sat with her knees bent which helped accentuated her tanned legs and backside.

The model was photographed sitting on rocks and wore the same swimsuit top for the third slide in the post. Her hair was wet as the avid surfer appeared to have recently been in the water. She scrunched her face for the outdoor shot as the sun shone on her. For the fourth image in the compilation, Muniz knelt in the water wearing the same swimsuit as the previous shot. Her arms were raised palms-up and she playfully wore seaweed on her head.

Muniz included multiple photos of her getaway including shots of her in a face mask, taking a massive bite of a chocolate brownie with her boyfriend, and going on hikes. Many of her 756,000 followers seemed to enjoy the post as over 20,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over three hours. The Brazilian received comments from her fans in English and Portuguese.

“All natural beauty. Beleza natural,” a fan complimented in both languages.

“I love the one with seaweed,” a female follower wrote.

“You guys are the cutest couple ever! Seriously gives me hope I’ll find a good man one day,” a fan wrote referring to Muniz’s outtakes with her boyfriend.

“What kind of brownies,” an Instagram user asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Muniz recently scintillated fans with two short video clips from a shower on a boat. The surfer stood on the deck and rinsed off while showcasing her body in a striped one-piece.