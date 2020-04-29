Melissa Riso Shows Off Jumping Jacks In Black Sports Bra With Purple Leggings: ‘Fresh Air And Sun Today’

Melissa Riso shared a video of herself working out in the park today amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actress showed off different exercises, including jumping jacks and running with her Instagram followers.

The video began with Melissa sprinting to a tree and turning around and sprinting back towards the camera as the LMFAO song “I Am Not a Whore” played in the background. She wore a black sports bra with straps that crossed in the back, and a v-neckline that showed off her ample cleavage, which bounced as she ran. On the bottom, the model wore high-waisted purple leggings with mesh on the sides, and she completed her outfit with black tennis shoes. The brunette beauty wore her long straight hair in a ponytail that swished back and forth.

Next, she jumped up and down, showing off her jumping jack skills, and then the model did various squats, lunges, and step-ups to workout her curvy backside. Inclined pushups and several kicks completed her impressive range of moves in the park, which seemed only to have a few people there while she visited it.

In the caption, Melissa noted that the sunshine and fresh air at the park helped her. Fans of the celebrity hairstylist enjoyed checking out her moves, and they got plenty of inspiration from her creativity. More than 2,700 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and dozens left a positive comment for the actress. Many people praised her for her strength, dedication, and form. Plus, the fire emoji appeared throughout the replies, indicating those who left it thought she looked hot during her sunny workout.

“Melissa Riso, you definitely have some wheels on you!!! Truly impressive and awesome!!!” praised one devotee who included pink heart, thumbs up, and bicep emoji.

“Nice! Melissa Riso, you’ve got such great speed and power! You go, girl! And speaking of that this morning, I ran around the park for 25 minutes! You sure bring the best motivation and encouragement to me every day!” a second fan wrote, including various workout related emoji.

“Look at the incredible coolest princess,” declared a third Instagram user.

“Training for the NFL combine??” a fourth Instagrammer teased along with a laughing crying smiley.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Melissa showed off the results of her intense working out in a turquoise bandeau-style bikini as she enjoyed an afternoon lounging poolside, and she declared that spending time with real friends is the best feeling in the whole world.