‘OITNB’ Creator Jenji Kohan Is Working With Netflix On A Series Set During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Jenji Kohan is working with Netflix to produce 'Social Distance,' an anthology series about life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jenji Kohan, the creator of Netflix’s hit series Orange Is the New Black, announced on Tuesday that she would be working with Netflix to produce a new anthology series set during the coronavirus pandemic, The LA Times reported.

The series, called Social Distance, will be filmed by the actors themselves, in their own homes. In fact, the entire project is being done remotely. According to Deadline, the writers aren’t meeting in person to discuss scripts, the director is engaging with actors virtually, and producers are managing everything from their homes. The LA Times reported that production for the show will begin in a few weeks.

Kohan said that the team involved in the series wanted to take on the challenge of telling the stories of what life has been like during the coronavirus pandemic in a way that reflects how people are actually living their lives right now.

“Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance. We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe. We’ve been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through — the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment

Per Deadline, Kohan went on to say that though the entire world is dealing with the practice of social distancing right now, no one is dealing with it in exactly the same way. She stated that the goal of the show is to share some of the wide range of experiences people are having during this truly unique moment in time.

The team behind the scenes of the new series is a familiar one, Deadline reported. Hilary Weisman Graham, who is the showrunner and one of the writers of the show, and Diego Velasco, who will direct in addition to being an Executive Producer, both worked with Kohan on Orange Is the New Black. Tara Herrmann and Blake McCormick will be Executive Producers.

Social Distance is the latest in a string of projects that Kohan has worked on with Netflix, per Deadline. In addition to Orange Is The New Black, Kohan worked as an Executive Producer on the Netflix series GLOW. She has another project releasing on Netflix soon called Teenage Bounty Hunters, which tells the story of teenaged twins who pair up with a veteran bounty hunter to pursue criminals.