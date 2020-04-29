Nick Cordero Goes Into Septic Shock One Day After Fever Spike

Broadway actor Nick Cordero‘s struggle with the coronavirus continues. One day after suffering a fever spike that forced him to remain on a ventilator, Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, announced on Instagram that her husband went into septic shock.

Kloots — a dancer and fitness instructor — has been keeping friends and fans apprised of her husband’s condition. On Monday, she informed her Instagram followers that after showing some progress in his recovery, Cordero had developed a fever and a drop in blood pressure, causing him to remain on a ventilator for the time being.

As reported by People, Kloots updated her social media following on Tuesday to inform them that Cordero developed an infection in his lungs that spread to his blood and caused him to go into septic shock. She said that his doctors had to operate, completely clean out his lung, and put him on a powerful new antibiotic to help clear the infection.

“This kind of came out of nowhere after two days of really great progress,” she explained. “We kind of just wait and see. He is throwing us through some loops, that’s for sure.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kloots reported that the procedure was successful and his condition has stabilized

“He’ll be on these antibiotics for seven days, I hear, and we kind of just wait and see. He’s throwing us for some loops, that’s for sure, but I’m happy that he is feeling good now, and stable and the fever’s under control.”

Cordero remains in a medically induced coma. He has been in the intensive care unit for almost a month, having been initially admitted for pneumonia before testing positive for coronavirus. Complications from coronavirus have led to other health issues for the Broadway star such as breathing problems, irregular heartbeat, and blood clots. Blood clotting problems in his leg resulted in the amputation of his right leg last week.

Prior to his illness, Cordero was famous for appearing in Broadway productions such as Rock of Ages, Bullets Over Broadway, and Waitress. He was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in Bullets Over Broadway.

Kloots continues to post updates, care for their 10-month-old son, Elvis, and tries to maintain high spirits and a positive attitude. As noted by E! News, she took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to cheer herself and her followers up.

“I put on a dress today! I didn’t iron it, but it’s on and I’m proud of that,” she said. “I’m doing my best to keep Elvis happy so we are dancing and singing everyday till Nick comes home!”