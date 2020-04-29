Lynnie Marie Sizzles In Black Lace Lingerie On Instagram

American model Lynnie Marie recently went online and shared a very hot lingerie picture with her 1.3 million Instagram fans.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Tuesday, April 28, Lynnie could be seen rocking a black lace bra, one that allowed her to show off her never-ending cleavage. She teamed the bra with a pair of matching, strappy panties that drew viewers’ attention toward her toned legs.

Lynnie sported a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application featured foundation, light brown eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and pink blush. She finished off her makeup look with defined eyebrows and a terracotta shade of lipstick.

She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and right bosom, while she also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a red polish.

As for accessories, she kept it very simple by only opting for a pair of sparkly stud earrings and a silver ring.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Costa Rica, which indicates that it was a throwback. To pose for the pic, Lynnie could be seen lying sideways on her bed. She stuck her booty out, sported a pout, and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she asked whether her followers have had a chance to check her Only Fans account, a paid subscription that allows her fans to look at some of her uncensored pictures and videos. To users’ surprise, Lynnie announced that anyone can have access to her account free of charge.

She informed her fans that her sexy lingerie was from the online intimate-wear retailer, Honey Birdette. Lynnie also tagged her photographer Moezart, her modeling agency Jeff Black, and her makeup artist in the snap for acknowledgment.

Within less than a day of going live, the racy snap garnered more than 17,000 likes. Her admirers also took to the comments section and posted 500-plus messages to praise her sexy attire as well as her sensual sense of style.

“You look sizzling hot and stunning! I think you are a beautiful goddess,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow, you are looking super sexy, babe,” another user chimed in.

“What can I even say about you, Lynnie? You’re one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen and will ever see,” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan confessed his feelings for the model.

“I have fallen in love with you,” they wrote.

Many of Lynnie’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Tawny Jordan, Dajana Gudic, and Dana Hamm.