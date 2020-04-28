Social Media Reacts After Joe Biden Appears To Fall Asleep During His Town Hall With Hillary Clinton

During a virtual town hall with Hillary Clinton, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared to fall asleep as the former secretary of state spoke about the role of women in the United States workforce. In response, many took to social media to react to the moment, which many found humorous.

“Joe Biden falls asleep as Hillary Clinton speaks, instantly becomes more relatable to Americans,” wrote Jason Howerton.

“To be fair, everyone else watching was also asleep,” wrote JT Lewis.

“Finally Joe figures out the one thing all Americans can relate to,” another user wrote.

Another user alluded to reports of Clinton’s role in protecting her husband Bill Clinton from his sexual assault scandal, as well as her alleged attempt to kill Ronan Farrow‘s Harvey Weinstein reporting.

“#SleepyJoe falls asleep while ‘hosting’ a rape enabler, during his TownHall,” the user wrote.

Joe Biden has fallen asleep listening to Hillary Clinton during his own town hall pic.twitter.com/tCfbXwezys — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 28, 2020

Nevertheless, Clinton used the town hall, which focused on women and coronavirus, to support Biden’s presidential campaign.

“I am thrilled to be part of your campaign to not only endorse you, but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election.”

Biden’s apparent sleepiness comes as he continues to face concerns over his fitness for office. As reported by The Atlantic, Briahna Joy Gray, Bernie Sanders‘ former campaign press secretary, suggested that Biden may be replaced at the Democratic National Convention.

“Biden is only the presumptive nominee,” she said.

“And there’s all kinds of whispers and rumors about whether or not something might happen at the convention, which might mean Joe Biden isn’t even the nominee.”

Clinton claimed that Biden has the “compassion” that American needs and took a jab at Trump, who she suggested was not a “real president.”

Regardless of whether Biden’s mental and physical fitness is enough for him to secure the nomination, he isn’t the only prominent politician to appear to fall asleep on camera. As reported by International Business Times, President Donald Trump seemed to fall asleep last month during a video conference with state governors that addressed the possible ways to prevent coronavirus spread. The president looked tired and disengaged during the event and appeared to rest his eyes at many points during the discussion.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sanders was spotted sleeping during the second day of Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate. The Vermont Sen. himself faced questions about his fitness for office while on the campaign trail after he suffered a minor heart attack.