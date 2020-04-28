Nancy Pelosi Hits Back After Donald Trump Mocks Her Ice Cream, Says It’s ‘Better Than Having Lysol’ In Lungs

Nancy Pelosi is hitting back after Donald Trump criticized her ice cream freezer, saying that it’s “better than having Lysol in someone’s lungs” as the president controversially suggested people might do.

Trump on Tuesday criticized the House speaker after she made a television appearance in front of a freezer filled with ice cream. The president was calling out Democrats for their decision not to return to Washington due to fears of the coronavirus, and threw in a dig at Pelosi’s apparent love of ice cream as he spoke to reporters.

“The Democrats, they don’t want to come back, they don’t want to come back. I think they should be back here, but they don’t,” Trump said, via The Hill. “They’re enjoying their vacation… if you look at Nancy Pelosi eating ice cream on late night television. They’re having a good time.”

Pelosi didn’t let the comment slide, saying in a later appearance on MSNBC that Trump should not worry so much about what’s in her freezer and focus on the medical statements he makes.

“He makes a big fuss about my having ice cream in my freezer …” she said. “I have ice cream in my freezer. I guess it’s better than having Lysol in somebody’s lungs as he’s suggesting.”

The dig was in reference to a controversial statement from Trump last week suggesting that people might be able to inject or ingest disinfectant as a way of treating the coronavirus. The remark drew immediate pushback from medical experts who warned that ingesting household cleaning products was dangerous and potentially fatal.

Trump said the following day that he was only being sarcastic in order to see how reporters would respond to it, but many did not buy the explanation and called on Trump to more explicitly take back the comments. The president later did share an advisement from the CDC calling on people to only use household cleaning products in a way consistent with their instructions.

Pelosi had been one of these critics, saying in an interview that Trump’s suggestion “had no relationship to science” and saying she feels compelled to speak out against his statements that go against the advisement of medical experts.

There is some evidence suggesting that people may have followed Trump’s advice on disinfectants. As The Inquisitr reported, a number of cities and states reported a spike in calls to poison control from people who had ingested disinfectant products in the hours after Trump’s remarks.