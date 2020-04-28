Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Killer Curves In Skimpy Animal-Print Bikini

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi heated up plenty of fans’ social media feeds on Tuesday, April 28, after she posted a series of revealing new photos of herself. The beauty took to Instagram to share the post with her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 22-year-old model – who is of Italian and Cuban descent — was photographed inside of a living room, likely her own, for the slideshow, which consisted of two snapshots. She took center stage in the photos as she posed directly in front of the camera from her front, exuding a sexy, yet playful vibe. Isabella shared a sweet smile in the first snap, but switched to a playful “growl” in the second. She gazed directly into the camera’s lens in both of the snaps.

Her long, ombre blond hair, which featured dark roots, was styled in slight waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Furthermore, Isabella glammed her look up with a full face of makeup, including sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, eyeliner, a smoky eyeshadow, a pink lipstick, bronzer, and highlighter. Nonetheless, it was her killer figure that stood out, as it was on display in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit

Isabella’s bikini top, which featured animal-print design and two thin straps that tied around her neck, did not leave much to the imagination. As the bra tightly hugged Isabella’s voluptuous figure, she spilled out of the tiny triangular cups, exposing an ample amount of cleavage.

Isabella paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that also provided just minimal coverage as they were designed in a classic Brazilian-style cut. The briefs put her bodacious derriere on full display, meanwhile, their high-waisted cut drew attention to her slim core.

Isabella finished the look off with a matching bandana that she had tied around her hair, a necklace, and a belly-button ring.

The model did not include a geotag but opted to engage with her followers in the post’s caption, telling them to ask her questions.

The sultry slideshow was met with a large amount of support from Isabella’s fans, amassing more than 26,000 likes in the first hour after going live. Additionally, more than 450 followers took to the comments section to offer praise on her body, her looks, and her bikini.

“You’re perfect,” one user commented.

“Hottie,” a second follower added.

“How are you this stunning,” a third admirer asked

“Wow,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Isabella has served up a number of sizzling bikini-clad looks on her Instagram as of late. On April 24, she stunned in a two-piece snakeskin-print bathing suit that displayed her enviable figure, per The Inquisitr. That snap accumulated more than 82,000 likes so far.