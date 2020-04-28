Cindy Prado Roller Blades & Flaunts Gym-Honed Figure In Skimpy Workout Attire

Cindy Prado took to Instagram earlier today to share a series of tantalizing new snaps that flaunted her killer figure. The multi-photo update showed the model enjoying a CELSIUS Energy Drink in Miami, Florida.

The first photo in the set captured Prado in the middle of a street where she appeared to be practicing social distancing. She held the beverage and one hand and rested the other near her side while balancing on a pair of black and blue roller blades. It looked like a beautiful day in the Sunshine State with streaks of the sun illuminating the pavement and trees. Prado posed in a shadow-covered area and showcased her gym-honed figure in a two-piece set.

She sizzled in a black sports bra that boasted a low-plunging neckline and showcased ample cleavage. It wrapped tight around her chest while the straps rested on her shoulders, accentuating her trim arms. Also on display were Prado’s killer abs and tiny waist, which are both results of her intense sweat sessions that she shares from time to time on the platform.

She paired the look with matching black leggings hugged her body in all the right ways. The snug fit highlighted her trim legs while the high waistband with the Nike logo drew further attention to her tiny waist. The bottom of the set had mesh panels that teased a glimpse of her skin underneath.

Prado only added a few accessories for her sporty look, including a pair of large aviators and chic white headphones from Dr. Dre’s collection. She also added a small amount of bling with a dainty gold necklace. The model opted to keep her hairstyle simple, slicking it back in a high Barbie ponytail. She added her typical application of makeup, which consisted of defined brows, blush, highlighter, and a bright red lip. The remaining photos in the set showed the model posing at different angles, and each time her fit figure was on full display.

It hasn’t taken long for fans to shower the upload with praise, giving it over 1,300 likes and well over 30 comments in a few minutes of going live. Some fans included words while others just included emoji.

“Baby, you are the best…I love you and like your following…please,” one fan raved, adding a series of different colored heart emoji.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” a second social media user raved.

“Hi Luv‼️ You are the cutest. Blades Love them What Brand?,” one more follower asked.