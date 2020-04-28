Tara Reade Slams Hillary Clinton For ‘Enabling A Sexual Predator’ Following Joe Biden Endorsement

In a statement to Fox News, Tara Reade, who has accused presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, of sexual harassment and assault, slammed Hillary Clinton for her endorsement of the former vice president’s presidential campaign.

“I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016,” Reade said.

“I voted for her in the primary. I’m a lifelong Democrat. But yet, what I see now is someone enabling a sexual predator and it was my former boss, Joe Biden, who raped me.”

Reade said Clinton has a “history of enabling powerful men” and covering for their “sexual predatory behaviors” and “inappropriate sexual misconduct” — likely referencing her husband Bill Clinton‘s sexual assault scandal and reports that Clinton tried to kill Ronan Farrow‘s Harvey Weinstein story.

“We don’t need that for this country. We don’t need that for our new generation coming up that wants institutional rape culture to change.”

Reade added that she would not accept being “smeared, dismissed or ignored.”

“I stand in truth and I will keep speaking out,” she said.

Clinton endorsed Biden during a virtual women’s town hall on Tuesday and said the United States needs a leader and president like Biden. However, she did not address Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Biden.

Joe Biden: “Violence against women is a huge problem and especially right now… And it's been one of the leading causes of my life." He still has yet to personally address Tara Reade’s allegations

pic.twitter.com/Qua5gO5Kvy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2020

In an op-ed for CNN, Holly Thomas argued that Clinton’s defense of her husband’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky undermines the #MeToo lesson that abuse is not contingent on gender, age, or fame, but on power. By failing to acknowledge her husband’s “abuse of privilege,” Thomas claimed that Clinton wasted the opportunity to make herself relatable.

Not everyone who supports Biden has remained silent on the allegations. As reported by Breitbart, Kirsten Gillibrand, a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement, said she would continue to stand by Biden and pointed to his denial of the allegations.

“He’s devoted his life to supporting women and he has vehemently denied this allegation,” she said.

During her talk with Fox News, Reade called for the release of the University of Delaware documents that contain Biden’s staff personnel records. She believes that such files will contain her complaint form, separation letter, and other materials from her time working at Biden’s U.S. Senate office in 1993.

As The Inquisitr reported, two women recently came forward to support Reade’s allegations of sexual assault and harassment — Lynda LaCasse, a former neighbor of Reade’s, and Sanchez, her former co-worker.