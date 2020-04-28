Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Major Cleavage In Revealing White Sports Bra

Australian bombshell Tammy Hembrow sent hearts racing on social media after she posted a series of sizzling new snapshots of herself on Tuesday, April 28. The blond beauty shared the post with her 11.2 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly became a hit.

The 26-year-old fitness model photographed herself with a cellphone inside of her living room as she switched between number of angles and poses for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. She was sitting down on the floor as she shared a pout with the camera.

In the first image, Tammy took center stage as she posed from her front. In the second, she flashed the camera a profile shot of her body. In both of the snaps, her long blond hair was pulled back into two half ponytails as it cascaded down her back.

As usual, she rocked a full face of makeup for the series that added a touch of glamour to the outfit, including eyelash extensions, foundation, blush and bronzer, and a nude lipstick. Still, it was her killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them in a comfortable, but revealing outfit.

Up top, Tammy opted for a white sports bra, which featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The athletic bra was further designed with a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage as it tightly hugged Tammy’s full-figured assets.

The model paired the tiny top with a pair of gray sweatpants that also did not leave much to the imaginations. As the pants were tight on Tammy, they helped to display her curvaceous figure and bodacious derriere. Additionally, the pants’ high-waisted elastic band drew attention to Tammy’ slim core.

Tammy did not include a geotag in the post, but revealed in the caption that the cozy outfit was designed by Lounge Underwear, an online clothing company.

The slideshow quickly garnered a great deal of support from thousands of fans, amassing more than 70,000 likes in the first 45 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 300 fans took to the comments section to shower Tammy with compliments on her body, outfit, and looks.

“You are the baddest of the bad,” one fan commented

“Hot mama,” a second user added.

“You look so good,” a third follower asserted.

“Obsessed,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Tammy has shared a number of sexy looks on her Instagram lately. On April 23, she stunned in a mint-colored thong and pink graphic T-shirt that showed off her killer curves, per The Inquisitr. That post amassed more than 400,000 likes.