Janet Jackson Has Fans Feeling Nostalgic Over Stunning Throwback Pic From The ’90s

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to share a photo of herself that dates back to the early 1990s. The music icon, whose career has spanned over five decades, has successfully reinvented her image and managed to stay relevant to this day.

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker stunned in a white knitted crop top with long sleeves. The item of clothing displayed a hint of her toned body and complimented her skin tone. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue jeans and sported her light brunette curly hair down. Jackson accessorized herself with hoop earrings and opted for gold eye makeup. She applied a coat of lipstick and showcased her jaw-dropping beauty.

In the photo, Jackson was captured by a white balcony. She placed one hand on the surface and looked over her shoulder, directly at the camera lens. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper rocked a soft expression in the portrait image. The background of the plants and trees had been blurred out, making Jackson the main focus point.

According to Getty Images, photographer George Holz shot this photo of Jackson in August of 1993 in Los Angeles, California, for US Weekly. The image was taken during the era for her janet. album, which sold 7 million copies in the U.S. alone and over 14 million worldwide, per Variety.

For her caption, the living legend said she was sending some “Tuesday Love” towards her followers.

In the span of one hour, Jackson’s post racked up more than 73,600 likes and over 1,800 comments, proving to be hit with her fans.

“One of my all-time favorite photos of you,” one user wrote, adding numerous love heart and heart-eyes emoji.

“THE JANET I FELL IN LOVE WITH,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“I love that pic! Beautiful and so natural,” remarked a third fan.

George Hotz SLAYED this photoshoot. There are no words,” a fourth admirer commented.

Jackon is no stranger to impressing her loyal 4.6 million Instagram followers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer posted a photo last week that was taken on the day of the OUT100 Gala event in 2017. The “That’s the Way Love Goes” songstress wowed in a long black dress which was made out of silk and lace material. She wrapped herself in a black fur jacket with very short sleeves and paired her ensemble with long black gloves. Jackson rocked her long brunette hair in one huge plait and applied a red lip, shimmery gold eyeshadow, and black mascara for the occasion.