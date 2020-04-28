Former Republican Senator Jeff Flake Says He Will Vote For Joe Biden, Wants ‘Sound Defeat’ Of Donald Trump

Former Republican Senator Jeff Flake said he will be voting for Joe Biden in November, claiming that a “sound defeat” of Donald Trump is what the Republican Party needs in order to move forward.

The former Arizona senator has long been a critic of Trump, and said his endorsement of Biden is in the best interest of the party he represented.

“This won’t be the first time I’ve voted for a Democrat — though not for president [before]. Last time I voted for a third-party candidate,”Flake said in an interview with the Washington Post, adding, “But I will not vote for Donald Trump.”

Flake said that by planning to go against his party, he was “not trying to burn the place down” but instead aiming to help the GOP return to its proper place before Trump. He added that a “sound defeat” for Trump would be the best thing for the Republican Party.

“No doubt. Long term for the Republican Party, you bet. And for conservatism as well,” he said.

This is now the second straight election cycle that Flake has split from his party’s candidate. As the Independent noted, Flake called for Trump to withdraw from the 2016 race after the release of the Access Hollywood tape in which it appeared Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women. There were other critics from within Trump’s own party during that campaign, but the report noted that Flake did not fall in line with others including Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham in eventually embracing Trump.

Flake continued to speak out against Trump and actions that he saw as harmful for the United States after the president took office in 2017.

In his interview this week, Flake acknowledged that there are other Republicans who do not support Trump privately, but remained publicly in his corner so the president can help the party achieve common goals like appointing conservative judges.

There are other Republicans publicly working against Trump in the 2020 election as well. A group of prominent Republicans that include lawyer George Conway have formed the Lincoln Project, releasing ads against Trump and endorsing Biden for president.

The group said last year that “we are Republicans and we want Trump defeated” in the announcement of the launch of the group.

“We do not undertake this task lightly, nor from ideological preference. We have been, and remain, broadly conservative (or classically liberal) in our politics and outlooks,” they wrote in an op-ed published in the New York Times. “Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain, but our shared fidelity to the Constitution dictates a common effort.”