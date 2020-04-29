‘Outlander’ Season 5, Episode 11 Preview: Unrest Approaches As Brianna And Roger Make A Choice About Jemmy

The penultimate episode of 'Outlander' hints at plenty of drama.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 11 (titled “Journeycake”) of Starz’s Outlander Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Already, it is approaching the penultimate episode for Season 5 of Outlander. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week’s episode saw the death of Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers). Even with that culmination of a storyline, it appears there is still plenty to cram into the last two episodes.

According to Fansided, the synopsis for Episode 11 is below and it offers up a sudden twist to Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) storyline.

“Roger and Brianna need to decide if they want to stay or return to the future; Jamie discovers a new power that started from an unrest in the backcountry.”

Previously in Outlander, there has been discussion whether or not young Jeremiah Mackenzie is able to travel through time via the standing stones at Craigh na Dun. Roger and Brianna can access the stones and there is some assumption that being able to do so is a hereditary thing. However, with the possibility that Bonnet is actually Jemmy’s father, there has been some conjecture as to whether or not the child will be able to do so.

In Episode 11, it appears that this conversation will continue. Which probably isn’t surprising considering the run-in they had with Bonnet in Episode 10. It seems like now is as good a time as any to safely test out the theory.

The synopsis also suggests some sort of further unrest which could also help to rush through their decision to try taking Jemmy through the standing stones. The trailer for the penultimate episode sheds further light on what will happen next.

Starz

While not directly connecting the two, it seems possible the synopsis could be referencing one of two things featured in the new clip. Firstly, Ulysses (Colin McFarlane) is on the run after killing of Gerald Forbes (Billy Boyd) in the last episode of Outlander. Secondly, unrest relating to the Revolutionary War also seems to be encroaching, according to John Grey (David Berry).

In addition, as Fansided points out, it seems likely that Season 5 is working towards a major book event involving Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and it is possible that the sight of Jamie (Sam Heughan) alone and searching for someone could be linked to that devastating event. However, for fans of the TV series, it is a matter of waiting until Sunday night in order to find out more.