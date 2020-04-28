Larsa Pippen Flaunts Pert Derriere In Scandalous Thong Bikini

Larsa Pippen delighted fans with another skin-baring post on Instagram that saw her in a skimpy black string bikini. The upload was added to her page earlier today and showcased her curvaceous figure.

The sizzling new shot captured the mother-of-four in her backyard which boasted a beautiful view of the Southern California landscape. The outdoor space was decorated with a few metal pool loungers that sat on top of concrete. Several tall green trees and some mountains off in the distance were also visible. Larsa, who recently slayed in a cobalt blue bikini, appeared front and center in the shot, commanding her admirers’ attention while clad in a barely there suit.

The set included a tiny triangle cut top that that wrapped tight around Larsa’s back to accentuate her slender frame. The cups possessed only a small amount of fabric and barely provided enough coverage for the reality star and her ample assets. The piece also allowed for much of her sideboob to be put on display. Its thin straps rested on her shoulders while it tied in the back, drawing attention to her tanned arms and shoulders.

The bottoms were even hotter and constructed of the same black fabric as her top. It featured a thin waistband that sat high on her hips and showed off her trim midsection. The thong back exposed her pert derriere in its entirety and also helped put her legs on display.

Larsa wore her long brunette tresses pulled halfway back in a flirty ponytail while she let her natural waves fall at her back. She appeared to be jewelry-free for her day at the pool, adding only a small amount of makeup with some blush and highlighter on her cheekbones. She wrote “views” in her caption but did not specify if she was referring to her backside or the backdrop of the photo.

Fans have already gone wild over the cheeky post. So far, the upload has earned over 17,000 double-taps and 290-plus comments in just shy of an hour. Some of Larsa’s fans were left speechless over the post while many others flooded to the comments section with compliments for her figure.

“Wowzers, you look amazing. You look good in black with your golden tan,” one fan raved, alongside a series of emoji.

“Been waiting forever for this shot,” a second follower added, posting a peach emoji at the end of their comment.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” another person complimented.

“Crazy great!! Work it gurl. Do you workout nonstop? Incredible,” a fourth said.