Larsa Pippen Flaunts Pert Derriere In Scandalous Thong Bikini

Larsa Pippen delighted fans with another skin-baring post on Instagram that saw her in a skimpy black string bikini. The upload was added to her page earlier today and showcased her curvaceous figure.

The sizzling new shot captured the mother of four in her backyard which boasted a beautiful view of the Southern California landscape. The outdoor space was decorated with a few metal pool loungers that sat on top of concrete. Also pictured were a ton of tall, green trees and some mountains off in the distance. Larsa, who recently slayed in a cobalt blue bikini, appeared front and center in the scandalous shot, commanding her fans’ attention while clad in a barely-there suit.

The set included a tiny triangle cut top that that wrapped tight around Larsa’s back to accentuate her slender frame. The cups possessed only a small amount of fabric and barely provided enough coverage for Larsa and her ample assets. The piece also allowed for plenty of sideboob to be put on display. Its thin straps rested on her shoulders while it tied in the back, drawing attention to her tanned arms and shoulders.

The bottoms were even hotter and constructed of the same black fabric as her top. It featured a thin waistband that sat high on her hips and showed off her trim midsection. The thong back exposed her pert derriere in its entirety while her sculpted legs were also on display.

She wore her long brunette tresses pulled halfway back in a flirty ponytail while she let her natural waves fall at her back. She appeared to be jewelry-free for her day at the pool, adding only a small amount of glam with some blush and highlighter on her cheekbones. Larsa wrote “views” in her caption but did not specify if she was referring to her backside or the backdrop of the photo.

Fans have gone wild over the cheeky post already. So far the upload has earned over 17,000 double-taps and 290-plus comments in just shy of an hour. Some of the model’s fans were left speechless over the post while many others flooded to the comments section with compliments on her figure.

“Wowzers, you look amazing. You look good in black with your golden tan,” one fan raved alongside a series of emoji.

“Been waiting forever for this shot,” a second fan added with a peach emoji in their comment.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” another fan complimented.

“Crazy great!! Work it gurl. Do you workout nonstop? Incredible,” a court added.