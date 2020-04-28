WWE Rumors: Company Now Willing To Grant Releases To ‘Just About Anyone,’ Report Claims

Close to two weeks after WWE released a massive wave of wrestlers, backstage workers, and other employees, a new report suggests that the company has changed the way it goes about release requests. This, as suggested, is likely due to the negative impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on global economies.

Quoting a tweet from the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WrestlingNews.co wrote that per multiple sources, WWE is now listening to anyone in the promotion who wants to be let go. This is a contrast to how WWE operated before the spread of the novel coronavirus, which was to sign its wrestlers to oftentimes lucrative long-term contracts in order to prevent them from moving to rival promotions such as All Elite Wrestling once their original deals expire.

“Hearing from a few different sources that WWE is willing to grant a release to ‘just about anyone’ who requests one. Basically if a talent wants out, they can go. Will be interesting to see if anyone REALLY does want out, especially during this uncertain time.”

Commenting on the rumors, WrestlingNews.co wrote that while it’s possible that wrestlers may take advantage of the purported opportunity, job openings for free-agent wrestlers are likely limited at this time, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced wrestling promotions around the world to stop holding shows in front of live audiences. All Elite Wrestling was mentioned as a possible option, though the outlet noted that the company has a budget to take into account before signing new talent.

Rusev and Zack Ryder are the latest superstars to be released by WWE. pic.twitter.com/62zUFrH6Vf — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 15, 2020

Although there have been no new reports this week of dissatisfied wrestlers specifically asking to be cut by WWE, a similar report emerged late last week, suggesting that former NXT wrestler Deonna Purrazzo — who was among the superstars released on April 15 — had expressed a desire to leave WWE due to her unhappiness with her creative direction. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Purrazzo said that she had “let office people know” how she felt about her stint on the black-and-gold brand, adding that she was never scared of what would happen if the company actually decided to release her.

“I must have been afraid to ask straight up to be released but, once they fired me, it was kind of like, ‘Oh, this is what I wanted,'” she continued.

In addition to the employees who were confirmed to have been let go on or around April 15, longtime producer and talent scout Gerald Brisco was furloughed, while former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was released by WWE, as reported this week by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.