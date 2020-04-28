Australian Cosplay Model Kayla Erin Teases Fans In Low-Cut Bikini While In A Swimming Pool

Kayla Erin teased her 854,000 Instagram followers on Monday, April 27, with her most recent post. The Australian cosplay model took to the social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself clad in a bikini.

The photo showed Erin in a swimming pool where she appeared to be sitting, with the water reaching to her waist. She looked up at the camera, which was positioned directly above her in a way that helped to accentuate Erin’s buxom physique. She bent both of her arms in a way that further emphasized her cleavage.

Erin rocked a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a cute sunflower print against a dark background. The top featured an underwire structure that pushed against her torso. The bra also had thin straps that were placed over her shoulders, and a low neckline that bared quite a bit of skin.

The bottom half of the swimsuit was underwater, and thus not fully visible, but it appeared to feature the same print. Erin didn’t say where her swimwear was from.

Erin wore her red-purplish hair parted on the left and pulled back in a low knot. She allowed some hair to hang loose at the front, helping frame her face. She completed her look with a dark red shadow and perfectly applied black eyeliner and mascara.

Erin asked her fans to list their favorite snack in her caption.

The picture attracted more than 33,300 likes and upwards of 250 comments since going live yesterday, proving to be popular with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their admiration for Erin and to engage with her question.

“AAAH how beautiful!! (Chips forever),” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a couple of black heart emoji.

“Damn!!!! You are sexy,” raved another fan, including a string of fire emoji at the end of the reply.

“Banana flavored Moon Pies, legit,” a third user replied, following the words with a smiling devil emoji and several fire.

“Doritos or Pringles lol hi gorgeous,” added another one, topping the message with a red heart emoji.

