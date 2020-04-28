‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Says She Is in ‘Wedding Limbo’ With Beau Clark

The Bravo stars are waiting until the 'last possible minute' to cancel their Italian wedding.

Stassi Schroeder says she is in “limbo” when it comes to her wedding to Beau Clark.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who previously lamented that she “has given up” on having dream wedding in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic, now admits she has ignored her wedding planner’s advice to call her nuptials off just yet.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Stassi admitted that she is holding out until “the last possible minute” to make any changes to her destination wedding, which was originally set to be held in Rome this October.

“We talked to our wedding planners and they were like, ‘We think you should postpone,'” Stassi said. “And I’m like, we’re not ready to do that yet, so we’re holding off.”

The Bravo veteran admitted that she and her fiance have both “cried” and “laughed” about the bad timing as they quarantine together in their newly purchased Hollywood Hills home.

“We’ve digested it,” Stassi said of the couple’s wedding woes. “We’ve come to peace with it, that it might not happen and, you know, I get it. It’s happening to so many people. There are much greater things going on in the world than, like, your wedding not being able to work out. But, we don’t know right now. We’re in wedding limbo.”

ET notes that the couple also mulled a small, five-person socially distanced ceremony later this year or said they could wait until the pandemic subsides and throw a huge, 1,000-guest party because Beau misses “hugging” people.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Stassi said she and Beau did still go ahead and buy their airline tickets to Rome amid the pandemic because flights are “really cheap right now,” according to Page Six.

But even if her wedding in Rome doesn’t pan out, Stassi probably won’t mind a smaller-scale wedding. In her “Basic Bride” column for Glamour, the reality star previously wrote that as soon as she got engaged she knew she wanted a small wedding because she wants to be able to “connect” with her guests. She also admitted that she and Beau “knew” upfront that they couldn’t have their wedding in Los Angeles because too many people would ask why they weren’t invited. They decided on their wedding in Italy because people will have to “take off work, buy flights, get a hotel” and really “commit” to going.

Stassi and Beau’s wedding limbo comes as their Vanderpump Rules co-stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett recently announced they were postponing their April wedding until July.