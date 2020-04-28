Gigi Hadid Reportedly Pregnant With Zayn Malik’s Baby

Gigi Hadid is pregnant with boyfriend Zayn Malik’s baby, TMZ reports.

“Family sources for the couple tell us… Gigi is 20 weeks along. It’s unclear if they know the sex of the baby yet,” TMZ reported. The sources also say both of their families are excited for the mom and dad to be.

The supermodel posted a slew of photos celebrating her 25th birthday with her “quarantine family.” In a boomerang posted to her Instagram, the former One Direction singer is seen nestled in between Gigi and her sister, Bella. Gigi is seen holding up number two and number five balloons.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_bK5-cH6I5/

Hadid referred to her birthday as the “sweetest day” in her caption.

Malik and the Hadid sisters have been staying with their mom, Yolanda at their family’s Pennsylvania farm to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to TMZ, Gigi and Zayn refueled their on-again-off-again relationship in December and were pictured together in New York City in January.

Hadid confirmed their rekindling when she posted a photo of Malik on February 14, calling him her valentine.

The couple first starting dating in 2015 before breaking up initially in March 2018.