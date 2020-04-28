Demi Bagby Does A Handstand And Removes Her Pants With Her Feet

Demi performed the difficult challenge devised by Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Fitness influencer Demi Bagby proved that her incredible athleticism is on the same level as one of the world’s greatest Olympic gymnasts by successfully completing a difficult handstand challenge.

On Sunday, the 19-year-old social media sensation took to Instagram to try her hand at the challenge devised by four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles. Demi even added an extra degree of difficulty to Simone’s creative feat, which involved using her feet to remove her pants.

At the beginning of her video, Demi was shown rocking a pair of black sweatpants and a black sports bra with a racer back. The enthusiastic athlete laughed as she grabbed the sides of her baggy bottoms and shook them at the camera.

Demi started the social media challenge by placing her hands on the ground and easily getting into a handstand position. She immediately began using her left foot to push on her right pants leg. This caused her waistband to move up toward her feet, revealing a peek at the tiny pair of camouflage-print athletic shorts that she was wearing underneath her sweatpants. Her bottoms were skintight, ensuring that they would stay in place as she performed her stunt.

Demi switched legs, pushing on her left pants leg with her right foot. The next time she changed legs, she managed to pull the ankle of her right pants leg over her foot. She bent her knee to pull her leg completely out of the sweatpants, then she used her free foot to pull the pants off to the side, freeing her left leg.

Demi briefly posed with her legs spread apart and her pants dangling from her right foot. She shook them off before bringing her legs back together.

Unlike Simone, Demi kept her hands in one place as she perfectly executed the challenge; she didn’t have to move around to maintain her balance. She also performed the stunt much faster.

As of this writing, Demi’s successful attempt at the handstand challenge has received over 157,000 likes. In the comments section of her post, one fan compared the impressive removal of her pants to the original viral handstand challenge, which is much easier; it involves putting a shirt on while doing a handstand against a wall.

“Well that’s a definite one-up on the put your shirt on wallstand challenge,” the commenter wrote.

“Hahah putting on clothes is never as good as taking them off,” Demi replied.

“This is awesome!!! I can barely stand on two feet.. let alone on my hands,” read another response to Demi’s video.

“You took it to the next level,” a third fan wrote.

Other commenters remarked that Demi made the challenge look easy, and they agreed that pants are “leg prisons.”