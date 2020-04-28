Kylie Jenner Shows off Killer Curves In Skimpy Two-Piece Bikini

Internet sensation Kylie Jenner stunned fans around the world on Tuesday, April 28, after she posted a number of sexy snapshot of herself bikini-clad on social media. The beauty shared the post on Instagram with her 172 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of hundreds of thousands within minutes.

The 22-year-old bombshell — who is most famously known for starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Life Of Kylie — took center stage as she was photographed in a number of poses and angles for the slideshow which consisted of five photos. Kylie was snapped outdoors poolside, as she exuding a relaxed, yet sexy vibe. She glanced at the camera and shared a pout in most of the snapshots. Her long brown hair, which featured some blond highlights, did not appear to be styled as it fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Kylie also appeared to be sporting some light makeup that brought out her natural beauty in the shots, including a light-pink lip, and some blush. Her killer figure, however, commanded the most attention, as she proudly flaunted it with a very skimpy bathing suit.

The dainty bikini top featured a colorful tie-dye design and two thin, versatile ties that went over Kylie’s shoulders and down her back. The tiny bra tightly hugged her voluptuous assets as she spilled out of its triangular cups, exposing an ample amount of cleavage.

Kylie paired the swimsuit top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that were just as revealing. The briefs, which featured a Brazilian-style cut, helped to show off the stunner’s curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere. As the bottoms were further designed with high-waisted side straps, they also drew attention to Kylie’s slim and flat core.

Kylie was likely photographed in her residence in Calabasas, California, although she did not include a geotag. She further paid homage to tacos in the post’s caption.

The very sexy slideshow was received with a remarkable amount of support from fans, garnering more than 3.7 million likes since going live on Instagram just 45 minutes ago. Tens of thousands of fans also took to the comments section to shower Kylie with praise on her enviable figure and her bikini.

“Beauty,” one user commented

“You are so pretty,” a second admirer wrote.

“So fire,” a third user added.

“So so beautiful,” a fourth fan asserted.

Kylie is no stranger to sharing sexy bikini-clad snapshots of herself on Instagram. Just earlier today, she sent fans into a frenzy after she posted a video of herself rocking a revealing black bikini that flaunted her physique, per The Inquisitr. The popular post received more than 8 million likes.