Tinashe Wows In Skintight Leopard-Print Catsuit For NYFW Throwback Post

Tinashe took to Instagram to share a photo of herself that was taken earlier this year during New York Fashion Week. The “All Hands on Deck” songstress isn’t scared to take risks when it comes to fashion and her latest upload proves that.

The 27-year-old wowed in a skintight leopard-print catsuit that covered her whole entire body. The item of clothing was semi-sheer and was made out of thin material, which helped the garment look like it was painted on her. Tinashe appeared to be braless. However, you could see that she had on black panties underneath. She wrapped herself up in a loose-fitted long red PVC coat which she let hang off her shoulders. The “2 On” hitmaker applied a glossy lip and wore acrylic nails for the occasion. She sported her dark braids which looked incredible on the entertainer.

In the photo, Tinashe was captured outdoors. She threw both her arms out beside her and was photographed candidly. She looked down and smiled while walking past a car. Her footwear wasn’t visible as she was snapped from the legs up. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore this ensemble to LaQuan Smith’s fashion show.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, lots of celebrities have been keeping a low-profile as they are self-isolating.

For her caption, Tinashe told fans this will be her energy when “popping out” after her quarantine.

In the span of one day, her upload racked up more than 105,000 likes and over 790 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.8 million followers.

“Ok but I need this coat,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow, what an outfit,” another devotee shared.

“Amazing, you are a queen!” remarked a third fan.

“God, how my heart races when I see you Tinashe. You’re so breathtaking and phenomenal,” a fourth admirer commented.

Tinashe is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. Earlier this month, the “Die A Little Bit” singer wowed fans in a sleeveless white crop top that showed off her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with a suede miniskirt that had tassels hanging off it. She opted for long, pointy acrylic nails that had a coat of red nail polish painted on them. Tinashe accessorized herself with large thin hoop earrings and numerous rings while sporting her dark wavy hair down.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant expressed that she misses the life she used to live before having to social distance.