Natalie Roush Sizzles In Skimpy Black Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun

Natalie Roush took the work outside, she shared with her 928,000 Instagram on Monday, April 27. She took to the photo-sharing app to post a couple of snapshots of herself working on a computer while soaking up the sun in a skimpy bikini.

The photos showed Roush sitting on a white towel outdoors. For the first shot, she rested on her side while placing her left hand on the ground for support. She looked at the camera with a serious facial expression. In the second, she was sitting against the wall with her laptop in her lap. Her eyes were closed as she made a cute, funny face.

Roush sported an all black two-piece bathing suit. Her bikini top had a bandeau cut with details rings in the middle through which a black string crisscrossed, tying at the top.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching textured bottoms. Roush wore the bands pulled up high on her sides, baring her hips and helping to highlight her hourglass figure.

Roush wore her brunette hair pulled up in a high ponytail tied with a brown scrunchie. She appeared to be wearing no makeup, embracing her natural beauty.

In her caption, Roush asked her fans what they for a living, and invited them to check out her exclusive content by clicking on the link in her bio.

The photo raked in more than 48,400 likes and about 400 comments, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users took to the comments section to expresse their admiration for her and to respond to her question.

“You[‘re] simply the most gorgeous person alive,” one user raved, trailing the words with fire, a drooling face and a star-struck emoji.

“Love u nat,” replied another fan, including a red heart and a couple of clapping hands emoji at the end of the comment.

“I work as a waiter in a hakka restaurant i hope your day has been beautiful,” a third user chimed in, topping the reply with a smiley.

“I sit and wait for you to post pics,” added another, following the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

Roush often flaunts her bikini bod with her fans. As The Inquisitr has previously shared, she recently post a photo of herself clad in a tie-dye two piece. The suit featured a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied on her shoulders and at the center of her chest. The lower half of the suit consisted of a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini was low on Roush’s waist while the sides came up high above her hips.