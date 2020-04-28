VP Mike Pence Under Fire For Not Adhering To Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Mask Policy

Vice President Mike Pence is receiving harsh criticism for not wearing a protective face mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota on Tuesday. Pence was filmed and photographed by the journalist pool in a room with more than 10 other people — including patients and staff — all of whom were wearing various levels of PPE, including face masks, while the Vice President’s face was completely exposed.

Multiple outlets reported on Pence’s PPE faux pas, including CNBC which noted that other video shows people wearing masks as they greeted Pence upon his arrival at an airport. The Vice President, meanwhile, was shown without a mask when he got off his plane before he made his way to the Mayo Clinic.

As a safety precaution during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Mayo Clinic had previously deemed that all patients, staff and visitors wear protective face masks. All of the facility’s guidelines pertaining to how to conduct oneself amid the COVID-19 crisis are posted on the Mayo Clinic‘s official web site.

“All patients, visitors and staff are required to wear a mask to decrease the risk of COVID-19 exposure. Please bring your own face mask or covering to wear while at Mayo Clinic.”

Moreover, the Mayo Clinic’s official Twitter account later tweeted that Pence had been informed of the policy ahead of his visit. That tweet has since been deleted, but was screen-captured by CNBC and others. The hospital later tweeted a show of support and gratitude toward the Vice President, as well as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, for touring the facility and acting as collaborators during the ongoing pandemic.

We are grateful that @VP and @GovTimWalz visited Mayo Clinic today to hear about our work fighting the #COVID19 pandemic. We look forward to continued collaboration to develop essential testing and treatment for our patients and communities. — Mayo Clinic (@MayoClinic) April 28, 2020

Pence has come under fire on social media for his failure to comply with the Mayo Clinic’s guidelines. For her part, Hawaii Congresswoman and former Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard posted video footage of Pence’s visit to Twitter and, in addition to coming down on the VP, criticized the hospital for “kowtowing to his arrogance.”

Pence thumbed his nose at Mayo Clinic policy requiring everyone to mask. They should have denied him entrance, and not kowtowed to his arrogance.pic.twitter.com/txnvjNJSOd — Tulsi Gabbard ???? (@TulsiGabbard) April 28, 2020

Pence, who heads up President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, joined Walz and Rep. Jim Hagedorn at the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday in order to participate in a discussion with doctors there. Per CNBC and a pool report, Pence looked to be the only official in participation who failed to wear a mask. Following the appearance, Pence cited the fact that he’s tested often for coronavirus as the reason for not wearing a mask.

“As vice president of the United States I’m tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus,” he said, via CNN. “Since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers these incredible health care personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you.”

A recent study in China has indicated that the coronavirus can linger in the air of crowded spaces. Researchers from Wuhan University found that the virus was present in particularly high concentrations in the air of hospital rooms where protective gear was removed.