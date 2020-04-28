Stassi Schroeder Reveals Brian Carter’s Shocking Text About Kristen Doute Made Her Cry On Her Engagement Day

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star says her special day was marred by drama in her friend group.

Stassi Schroeder says she cried after her fiance Beau Clark received a nasty text message from Kristen Doute’s ex, Brian Carter, on her engagement day last summer.

In a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules star told Entertainment Tonight that rewatching the footage from her engagement at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery has her remembering how the happiest day of her life was marred by unexpected tears over her broken friendship.

As news of the engagement and a subsequent after-party at Lisa Vanderpump’s house broke last july, Kristen’s ex-boyfriend Carter sent a nasty text message to Beau. Vanderpump Rules fans know that Kristen introduced Stassi to her fiance.

“Don’t forget to thank Kristen for hooking you guys up,” Carter wrote in the text. “She made it happen and now you and Stassi treat her like sh*t. That’s some cold-blooded sh*t right there.”

Stassi told ET she became upset that her special day was no longer about her and Beau once she saw the aggressive text from Carter.

“I was crying, ’cause I’m just like, this is, like, the most exciting day,” the Vanderpump Rules veteran said. “We finally got engaged and to receive a text like that, to be reminded — it’s like, can you wait a few days? Can you wait a few days to just remind me that I have drama going on?”

Beau added that the move by Carter was in “poor taste” and that it was “bad timing” for him to send something like that.

“Now you’re gonna come out and try to be, like, some kinda knight in shining armor?” Beau said of Kristen’s controversial ex. “When we all know that you’re just a piece of sh*t? Whatever. I’m still so pissed off, every time I think about it. Re-seeing it again and having those feelings come back, I’m annoyed.”

Stassi said the “demise” of her friendship with Kristen was accelerated as Carter’s text made her feel more certain in her decision to step back from her former friend and Witches of WeHo partner. She added that it also put the “nail in the coffin” as far as Carter and her friend group.

The reality star also explained that despite how it currently looks on Vanderpump Rules, the end of her friendship with Kristen was not just about her former bestie being in a “sh*tty relationship” with Carter. Stassi said that it was a much more “layered” situation that started off-camera ahead of Season 7 of the Bravo reality show.

Nearly one year later, Stassi and Kristen’s fractured friendship has still not been repaired, and as of now, Kristen is not invited to the Next Level Basic author’s wedding, which is set for this fall.