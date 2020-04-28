‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Finn Urges Chase To Fix Things With Willow & Nelle Says She Wants To Apologize

During Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, Finn will try to talk some sense into Chase after learning about the fake affair with Sasha. Unfortunately, spoilers suggest that Chase will resist his brother’s advice.

Chase initially told Finn the tale that he and Sasha had created about having a fling with one another. However, Finn quickly saw through it and called his brother out for fabricating this story.

The sneak peek for the April 29 show reveals that Finn will sound pretty angry as he tears into Chase. He will tell his brother to immediately find Willow and fix this mess he has created. Chase will probably be a bit surprised by how strongly his brother is reacting to this, but it may not change his mind.

General Hospital spoilers do suggest that Willow and Chase will be talking to one another during Wednesday’s show though. SheKnows Soaps indicates that the two will have a debate of sorts but there is no sign at this point that he will tell her the truth or try to reconcile with her.

The sneak peek for Wednesday’s show also teases that Willow and Nelle will cross paths with one another at the Metro Court. Nelle will tell Willow she wants to apologize, although viewers know that there is most certainly more to this than a simple apology.

Chase hasn't been his "annoyingly upbeat self" and Finn might be a little worried for his brother. #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @josh_swickard #MichaelEaston pic.twitter.com/Ho160my882 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 28, 2020

Willow will be seated at a table as Nelle comes strolling through the dining room. As Nelle mentions wanting to apologize, Willow will look up at her with an expression of disbelief on her face.

Viewers will have to tune in on Wednesday to see exactly what Nelle’s apology is all about. Chances seem good that Willow is right to have doubts about whatever Nelle is planning to say.

It could be that Nelle will say something like she is sorry that Willow had to learn the hard way that Chase isn’t the good guy he seems to be. As viewers saw last week, Nelle was quite tickled to overhear Willow tell Nina about Chase supposedly cheating on her with Sasha. Ultimately, there’s little chance that Nelle is about to sincerely apologize for Willow for the previous conflicts they’ve had.

There’s no doubt that Nelle will try to use this discord between Willow and Chase to her advantage. In fact, General Hospital spoilers hint that Nelle still has a trick or two up her sleeve and she’ll gleefully use whatever resources she can to make Willow, Chase, and Michael as miserable as possible.

Will Michael and Willow realize that Sasha and Chase fabricated this fling? General Hospital spoilers suggest that this ruse will continue for now, despite Finn’s efforts to get his brother to come clean. Fans aren’t terribly happy about this shake-up, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to end anytime soon.