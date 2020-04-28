Sommer Ray Goes Braless In Crop Top While Rocking Tiny Daisy Dukes

Sommer Ray flaunted her incredible figure in a hot upload that was added to her Instagram account this afternoon. The model dazzled her 24.9 million fans the sexy series of snaps that showed her at a variety of different angles.

The latest addition to her feed included 10 new photos. Ray did not use a geotag to indicate her location but she shared in the caption that she was on an adventure. The scenery could not have been more perfect as the Ray posed outdoors. Behind her were a number of large mountains and a desert landscape with sparse greenery. It looked to be a gorgeous day with a bright blue sky overhead. The Instagram model showed off her enviable figure in questionable hiking attire that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The look included a dusty brown tank top that was frayed along the edges. The body of the garment was ribbed and super sexy. Ray opted to go braless underneath, exposing a glimpse of her chest through the thin fabric. The piece proceeded to hit just below her ribs, giving her audience a glimpse of her ripped abs that she has shown off in bikinis many times.

The bottoms were just as hot and did a great job of flaunting off her trim lower half. Her Daisy Dukes were constructed of light wash fabric and hit high on her upper thigh. Its waistband rode low on her hips, drawing even more attention to her tiny waist and chiseled abs. Thanks to the short cut, fans were also treated to a view of her muscular thighs.

Ray struck a number of different poses in the series of photos — most of which flaunted her bombshell body. She added a small number of accessories including a navy bandana that she wore tied around her neck and a bright yellow trucker hat with the word “sunchild” written in bold, black letters. She pulled her long, highlighted locks back in a side ponytail.

Ray added a subtle application of makeup that included defined brows and shimmery shadow on her eyelids. She also wore a few thick layers of mascara and a dark liner under her eyes.

The multi-photo update has earned rave reviews with over 223,000 likes and well over 1,400 comments in an hour.

“Naturally radient, not even the sun can compare to your energy,” one follower raved.

“You have the most beautiful eyes ever,” a second complemented alongside a single yellow heart emoji.

“So beautiful oh my god,” one more gushed.