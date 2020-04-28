Gabrielle Union Once Told Ayesha & Steph Curry To Break Up And ‘Have Sex With Other People’

During a recent live stream, Gabrielle Union revealed she once advised Ayesha and Steph Curry to break up. The actress thought their relationship was unlikely to work out so the couple should just end things and start sleeping around.

Many celebrities have been using Instagram live as a way to stay connected with fans during the coronavirus pandemic. As reported by People, Union and her husband Dwyane Wade were joined on a live stream by the Currys. Both couples were enjoying glasses of wine during their chat and the subject of Union’s promiscuous past came up.

Wade mentioned that in the late ’90s the Bring It On actress was sleeping with a lot of people, and he said back then she was a “thot.” The 47-year-old admitted she had a salacious past and brought up the first time she met the young Currys at a party. Union did not think the couple could be faithful to each other long term, so she advised them to stop wasting their time and break up to start seeing other people.

“I was! Listen, I enjoyed my life. And that is the exact advice I gave to Ayesha and a young Steph at D. Rice’s 25th birthday party,” the actress said.

Ayesha and Steph broke out in laughter at the public admission. Union explained her reasoning.

“I was like, ‘You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low. You should just break up now and have sex with other people.’ I used different language but is that not what I told y’all both?”

Ayesha confirmed the story and said during this first meeting the Breaking In star condescendingly asked how old the couple was.

“Precisely because I was a thot,” Union blurted out.

At that point the Miami Heat legend jokingly said he wanted to “apologize” to the Currys – who have been married for eight years – for his wife’s unsolicited advice. Union stood by her words.

“Uh…I still might give the same advice,” she replied.

After telling this story, Union complimented the couple for their strong relationship.

“You guys are unicorns. There are very very few people I’ve met who have been consistent,” she told the Currys.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Ayesha said the NBA was correct in suspending play during the COVID-19 crisis. The 31-year-old said she looked forward to getting to spend quality time with her husband who will be with his family indefinitely until the league resumes play.