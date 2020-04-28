Ana Cheri Lifts Up Sweatshirt & Shows Off Cleavage In Latest Instagram Update

The model flaunted her incredible curves in her most recent Instagram post.

On Tuesday, April 28, American model Ana Cheri uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 12.5 million followers to enjoy.

The close-up photos show the former Playboy Playmate posing in front of a floral backdrop. She opted to wear a teal hooded sweatshirt adorned with pink writing. Ana kept the casual look simple and only accessorized with her sparkling wedding ring set.

For the photos, the brunette beauty styled her highlighted hair in a half-ponytail and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. Ana made her skin look absolutely radiant with a generous application of glowing highlighter and peach blush. In addition, she sported filled-in eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, the 33-year-old turned her head and grazed the side of her face with her fingers. She gazed directly into the camera, as she pursed her full lips. Ana altered her position for the following photo by tilting her chin downward. She lifted up her sweatshirt, revealing that she was not wearing anything underneath the garment. Her ample cleavage was put on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation instructed fans to swipe up on her most recent Instagram stories — an action that will lead them to her OnlyFans account.

Quite a few of Ana’s admirers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Such a cutie,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye and kissing face emoji to the comment.

“@anacheri very gorgeous and beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“Beyond stunning omg,” remarked another follower.

“You are absolutely perfect,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of fire and heart emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Ana engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 80,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore revealing activewear. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.