Lele Pons Shows Off Major Cleavage In Skimpy Hot-Pink Bikini Top

Internet sensation Lele Pons captured the hearts of plenty of fans around the world on social media after she shared several sexy snapshots of herself bikini-clad on Tuesday, April 28. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 40.5 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of fans.

The model, who is from Venezuela, was photographed outdoors in front of a gray wall for the slideshow, which consisted of four photos. Lele switched between a number of playful and sultry poses as she directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens in all of the snaps, except one, which displayed her from the back. Her long hair, which was colored a hot-pink, was styled pin-straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

She further added a bit of glamour to the images, rocking a full face of makeup that complemented her outfit and hair. The application included eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, bronzer, a pink-purple lipstick, and eyelash extensions. However, it was her killer curves that stood out as she flaunted them in a revealing two-piece outfit.

Up top, Lele sported a hot-pink bikini bra that matched her hair color. The tiny swimsuit top, which tied around her neck, tightly hugged her full-figured assets as she spilled out of the triangular cups, exposing sideboob, underboob, and an ample amount of cleavage.

Lele paired the revealing garment with a pair of white sweatpants that, despite being loose on her, still flaunted her curvaceous figure, particularly her hips and derriere. The pants further featured a high-waisted elastic band that drew attention to her slim core. Lele finished the look off with a pair of athletic trainers.

The model did not provide a geotag for the snapshot, but mentioned in the posts’ caption that she was turning 24 in two months.

The slideshow was met with a huge amount of support from Lele’s followers, garnering more than 700,000 likes in just two hours after going live. A staggering 12,000 fans also took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her physique, her outfit, and her beauty.

“Damn girl, can I have your body,” one user asked.

“So pretty,” a second fan added.

“I love you,” chimed in a third follower.

“Such a goddess,” a fourth admirer asserted.

Lele has is no stranger to sharing sizzling posts on her instagram account. On April 3, she sent temperatures soaring as she sported a black bodysuit and a sheer cover, per The Inquisitr. The image received more than 2.5 million likes.