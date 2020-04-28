Lily Allen Celebrates Being 9 Months Sober & Receives Praise From Fans

British singer Lily Allen took to Instagram to celebrate being nine months sober. In a previous interview with People, the “Hard out Here” songstress was open about her experiences with drugs and alcohol over the years. For her most recent post, she took to the social media platform to share some good news.

For Allen’s latest update, she shared a new selfie of herself. The brunette beauty wore a cropped vest top with high-waisted gym pants that were cut-out in the thigh area. The “Somewhere Only We Know” chart-topper took the photo in the mirror and smiled while looking into the screen of her mobile device. The talented songstress displayed her toned stomach while sporting her dark shoulder-length hair down. She accessorized herself with a ring and boasted her natural beauty with what appeared to be a makeup-free face.

Allen was captured in a bedroom and joked in her caption that she still can’t make her bed. Most importantly, she told fans she was celebrating nine months of sobriety. The BRIT Award-winner also was very pleased to see that “an ab was appearing.”

She credited the clothing brand Alo Yoga for the attire she was wearing by tagging them in the post.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 122,000 likes and over 2,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.2 million followers.

The songwriter received a lot of praise from fans who were happy for the star.

“You don’t seem to bloody age @lilyallen. Congrats on the 9 months being sober,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations!!! That sh*t is so hard to do… I hope you are immensely proud of yourself!” another devotee shared.

“Well done, Lily! Be proud of your progress… it isn’t by means any easier as time passes and you are doing wonderfully. *applauds*,” remarked a third fan.

“Yesss @lilyallen, you are an inspiration x,” a fourth admirer commented.

Allen didn’t geotag her upload. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, she is currently self-isolating with her two daughters — Ethel and Marnie — and her Stranger Things actor boyfriend, David Harbour.

The “Not Fair” entertainer is no stranger to impressing her social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allen wowed in a bright green-and-blue dress at this year’s pre-BAFTA party. She paired the ensemble with a velvet green Chanel bag and looked very glam with multiple earrings and rings. Allen slicked back her dark hair into a bun for the occasion. For her makeup, she applied a glossy lip and shimmery eyeshadow to complete her killer look.