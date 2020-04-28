‘Dave’ Actress Elsie Hewitt Sizzles In A Red Bikini And Shares Her Secret To Looking Tan

Elsie also revealed that she's been suffering from 'constant anxiety.'

Elsie Hewitt flaunted her phenomenal figure in a vibrant bikini, and the Playboy Playmate looked like she was having a blast as she soaked up some sun. However, she revealed that she’s been experiencing “constant anxiety,” and she’s been unable to get an actual tan.

Elsie recently played herself on the FXX series Dave, and she showed off her impressive acting skills by successful hiding her anxiety to pose for a set of two stunning swimsuit snaps. The 24-year-old model and actress was rocking a red two-piece that included a structured top. The garment had thin spaghetti straps, molded cups, and underwire. Its design perfectly showcased Elsie’s voluptuous cleavage.

Elsie’s matching bottoms were a high-cut style that highlighted her long, lean legs. The garment had thick side straps and a high waist that slightly scooped down in the middle.

The Turnt star was wearing her dark blond hair slicked back and styled in a bun, which was secured in place with a thick red hairband. Her other accessories included a silver pendant necklace and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In her first photo, Elsie was pictured sitting on the edge of a pool with her legs partially submerged in the water. She was leaning back on her hands and looking down. The pose highlighted her flat, toned stomach.

In her second photo, Elsie was pictured from the front, and her legs were no longer in the water. Instead, her right leg was curled on the ground in front of her, and her left leg was upright. She had her hands on top of her head, and her eyes were downcast again. This image showcased her hourglass shape and tiny waist.

In both photos, Elsie was smiling. However, she revealed that her cheerful facial expression belied how she was really feeling when the photos were snapped. She also let her followers know that her skin’s golden glow was the result of tweaking her photo to make her skin look darker.

As of this writing, Elsie’s sun-drenched photos have racked up over 83,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“You don’t need a tan, sweety. Perfect as is,” read one response to her post.

“You leave me breathless. Have compassion to me please, Elsie!” another admirer begged.

“I feel that anxiety! Hope you are keeping safe,” another fan wrote.

Elsie responded to a commenter who complimented her on her performance in Dave and asked if she plans on doing more acting in the future.

“Omg thank u!!! yes! for sure that’s my main thing,” Elsie wrote.

Elsie’s star certainly seems to be on the rise, and this isn’t the first time her bikini photos have been met with such a warm response. She also received rave reviews for posing in a tiny purple two-piece.