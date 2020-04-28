Halle Berry Flaunts Derrière In Cheeky Swimsuit: ‘Summer In April’

Halle Berry seems to be getting the most out of the time she is spending at home during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The award-winning actress shared a snap on her Instagram page that saw her enjoying some down time by the pool while also giving her fans a peek at her derrière.

Halle’s photo featured her lying on her belly beside a swimming pool. The Die Another Day star was partially in shade provided by palm trees and other foliage that lined the edge of the pool. It looked to be a sunny day as the sun hit the side of her face.

Halle wore a red coverup that featured high slits on the sides. The coverup had long sleeves and small polka dot pattern on it. The bottom of the garment was pulled up over her booty, giving her fans a peek at her rear end. Because most of her upper body was covered up, it was impossible to tell what kind of bathing suit she was wearing. That being said, the number was red, and it featured a cheeky bottom. Halle’s toned legs were also on display. Her bare feet were in the air as she rested on her forearms. She wore a smile as she looked toward the camera. Her face was partially obscured by a pair of round reflective sunglasses.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star wore her highlighted hair up in a messy bun with her bangs down and tendrils framing her face.

In the caption, she wrote that it was like summer in April.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 44,000 likes and 800 comments within an hour of her posting it. Judging from the amount of flame and heart emoji left in the comments section, her fans were impressed with the causal, but sexy, snap.

Many of Halle’s fans were quick to dole out compliments while others told her to enjoy her afternoon.

“Hey Beautiful Lady! You deserve to enjoy the lifestyle that you created!” one follower commented.

“Halle, God Bless You Always and Forever, enjoy very much, well deserved,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“I thought that the minute I saw you on screen. You have aged so gracefully with elegance, confidence and wisdom. I’m in aww of you. Girl crush,” a third fan chimed in.

“I had to save this picture to my phone,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Halle recently showed off more of her fabulous physique last week when she uploaded a photo that saw her wearing a tank top with a pair of biker shorts.